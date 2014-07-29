Welcome Guest!

Thank you! You have been with us since the beginning. Your loyalty has been instrumental to our own success, and we are proud to have played a part in the way you share ideas and information.

Certainly, there are many businesses you could have chosen to meet your needs and we appreciate that you have allowed us to our very best for you.

Now, our best is getting better!

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, The Topica Discussion List Product will be shut down on July 29th, 2014. We advise that you export your subscriber list prior to this date. If you are having issues with your account please email cs@get.topica.com

The final shut-down of the Discussion Lists will coincide with several new product releases. We are confident that our improved technology will allow us to provide you with the most effective & innovative services.

We will continue to post updates and dates, but feel free to send any questions to cs@get.topica.com.