List Name Wellness Weekly (Wellness Weekly)
Purpose: The "Wellness Weekly" is an e-mail newsletter designed for people who are interested in general or specific health-related topics, including, but not limited to: illness and disease, homeopathic and alternative medicine, exercise and fitness, weight loss and dieting, herbal remedies, natural products, and nutritional supplements, food and recipes, and safety concerns / issues. One or more essential articles, facts, or tips about health will be sent each week. This list is sponsored by Darrin and Sandi Quiles at the Archangel Health and Nutrition Store.
Website URL: http://www.archangelhealth.com
List Type: Announcement (read only)
Subscription: Does not require owner approval
Archive: Readable by anyone
Created: Jun 20, 1999
Owner: Wellness Weekly
To Join: Subscribe here, or send an email to wellness_weekly-subscribe@topica.com
Stats: 1030 subscribers / < 1 messages per week
Categories: Health & Fitness  |  Medicine  |  Alternative

